Case Against Madhya Pradesh Congress President Over 'Feces Feeding' Claim

A case has been filed against Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari for allegedly forcing two people to make false claims against a villager in Orchha earlier this week.

A video went viral on June 25 in which two villagers, Gajraj Lodhi and Raghuraj Lodhi, accused another villager Vikas Yadav and his associates of assaulting them. They also accused the two of forcibly feeding them human excreta, a claim that triggered outrage. The Lodhis - residents of Moodrara Badwah village - made these claims during a press conference by Mr Patwari in Orchha town.

However, just a day later, the two submitted affidavits to the Ashoknagar Collector, dramatically altering their version. In the affidavits, Gajraj and Raghuraj stated that they were indeed beaten by Vikas Yadav and his group, and their motorcycle was taken, but the claim of being forced to eat human waste was completely false.

According to them, Mr Patwari had enticed them into making the 'false' feces allegation.

They told officials that on June 25, some Congress leaders took them to Orchha and made them sit with Mr Patwari - who allegedly coached them in private, asking them to make the atrocity claim on camera with the promise of a motorcycle and lifelong sustenance in return.

After receiving the affidavits, Mungaoli Police Station In-charge Jogendra Singh Yadav registered the case, citing the attempt to spread animosity between castes and communities based on fabricated and manipulated statements. The FIR implicates Mr Patwari and unnamed local Congress leaders.