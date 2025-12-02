Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Begins Performance Review Amid Reshuffle Buzz

With talk of a major cabinet reshuffle gaining momentum in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has begun a week-long review of all ministerial departments. The evaluation, scheduled from December 2 to 9, will assess each minister's two-year performance and chart a three-year roadmap for governance, fueling speculation about significant changes in the state cabinet.

On the first day of the review, Chief Minister Yadav examined the School Education Department, seeking detailed feedback on schemes, infrastructure, digital education, and teacher management. Reviews of the Rural Development, Panchayat, and Transport Departments were also conducted.

Sources present during the meeting said the Chief Minister took a deep dive into the impact of education schemes, with officials reporting a noticeable decline in dropout rates and a substantial rise in enrollments 120% higher than last year, especially from private schools.

Rural Development & Panchayat Minister Prahlad Patel said the government has focused on building Gram Panchayat offices, community halls, rural roads, and improving drinking water systems. He emphasised efforts to revive and preserve traditional water structures and claimed that multiple schemes are pushing villages toward self-reliance.

Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh stated that the government is committed to strengthening educational facilities, promoting merit, and improving transport infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister's detailed review would deliver positive results.

The government says these reviews will accelerate administrative work at the grassroots level and ensure that the benefits of state schemes reach the last beneficiary.

While the government highlighted improvements, the Congress launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister and his cabinet.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari dismissed the review exercise as a "cosmetic audit," claiming that the Chief Minister should begin the evaluation with his own department.

Patwari cited the Union Home Ministry's assessment, which reportedly labelled the MP Home Department as one of the least efficient in the country. He demanded that Dr Mohan Yadav first respond to the alleged failures within the department he heads.

He further launched an extensive list of allegations and mentioned the EOW investigation into fake seeds, misuse of permits, and collusion with insurance companies. Strong observations in the CAG report, yet no action on the minister. Disappearance of 50 lakh children from the school system. Patwari alleged that corruption rose in proportion to the increased budget.

The government claimed toll plazas were removed, but all are still operational. Patwari asked whether the Transport Minister would resign. Patwari launched his strongest attack yet, saying, "This is a 40% commission government. The head acts like Alibaba and the ministers like the forty thieves."

He challenged the BJP to name even one MLA whose constituency work is completed without bribery.

He also announced that Congress will conduct its own public review of every department.

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal responded strongly, defending the Chief Minister. "Our government is accountable to the people. That is why the CM is reviewing every department. If Congress cared for the people, it would still be in power."

Khandelwal added that repeated election victories prove the public's trust in the BJP.

Minister Vishvas Sarang also attacked Congress, saying, "Reviews are regular administrative processes. If we want to improve, we must evaluate our past and plan our future."

On Patwari's allegations, Sarang said, "Congress is making irresponsible statements just to stay in the news. If Patwari has evidence, let him present it."

With four ministerial posts vacant in the 31-member cabinet, political circles are buzzing with talk of big changes. According to sources, Several senior MLAs may be inducted into the cabinet. Some existing ministers may be shifted to key organisational roles. Two women MLAs may be included. At least three current ministers may be dropped due to poor performance. One former Congress MLA who joined the BJP is being considered for a berth.

The upcoming appointment of the next national BJP president is expected to influence the final shape of the state cabinet.

Asked by NDTV whether a reshuffle was imminent now that department reports are ready, CM Mohan Yadav replied carefully, "Our party works under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. A two-year review is natural. Whatever the party decides, we are bound by it. Work must be done, and we will continue to do it."