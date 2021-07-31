Madhya Pradesh Boy Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 40,000 In Online Game: Cops

Boy Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 40,000 In Online Game: Cops (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving behind a purported suicide note, which says that he was taking the drastic step after losing Rs 40,000 in an online game, police said on Saturday.

The Class 6 student ended his life at his residence in Chhatarpur city on Friday afternoon, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note.

The minor took the extreme step when his mother, a nurse, had gone to the district hospital and his father was also not at home, police officials said.

After getting an alert on her phone about the financial transaction from her account, the boy's mother had called and scolded him for it. The boy then locked himself inside a room. After some time, his elder sister found that he was not opening the door and informed her parents about it, they said.

Later, when the door of the room was broken open, the boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf, police said.

