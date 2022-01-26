Madhya Pradesh Bomb Scare With Yogi Adityanath Reference Turns Out Hoax

Madhya Pradesh: Bomb squad was called and the boxes were found to be empty, police said.

Two contraptions looking like bombs were found in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday but turned out to be hoax, police said.

A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said a police official.

One of the objects -- boxes with watches fixed on the outside to look like a timer -- was found at Aambi bridge and another at Gangev, 30-40 km away near Mangavan in the distrct, he said.

As their look aroused suspicion, the bomb disposal squad was summoned. But the boxes were found to be empty, the official said.

A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the UP Chief Minister's name and "Prayagraj Police", and `warned' that there was a "bottle bomb" inside.

Additional Director General of Police Venkateshwar Rao said it seemed that the devices were placed to spread rumours and create panic.

State police would contact their UP counterparts and further probe was on, he added.

Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts of UP share borders with Rewa.