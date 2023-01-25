Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Charged With Murder Of 63-Year-Old Woman

The police have launched a search for the accused who is currently on the run

Police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on the charge of killing his 63-year-old woman relative, who succumbed to injuries after being beaten by him earlier this month, an official said on Wednesday.

Pawan Goswami, the BJP corporator from ward 37 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation, was booked the on charges of murder on Tuesday, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seema Alawa said that on January 3, Goswami was booked for threatening and beating his elderly relative Poonam Goswami following a dispute.

The victim succumbed to injuries during the treatment at a hospital in Indore on January 21, she said.

After receiving the medical report, the police added Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) to the first information report (FIR) on Tuesday, Alawa said.

The police have launched a search for the accused who is currently on the run, she said.

The victim had suffered serious internal injuries following the attack, sources said.

District BJP spokesman Manglesh Tomar said that Goswami's issue came to light on Wednesday and the party leaders will take appropriate action in this connection.

