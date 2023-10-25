Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader's 'Saudebaazi' Jibe At Congress' Revised List

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17.

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday took a jibe at the Congress party over replacing the candidates in four assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh saying 'saudebaazi' is happening daily in the Congress.

The Congress party on Wednesday issued a revised list in which the candidates for four assembly constituencies have been replaced which include Sumawali seat in Morena district, Pipariya (Scheduled Caste) seat in Narmadapuram district, Badnagar seat in Ujjain district and Jaora seat in Ratlam district.

"In Congress, 'saudebaazi' is happening daily. In tickets (for upcoming elections), they are doing 'saudebaazi'. They are also afraid of who can lose the election and who can win, that's why they are changing the ticket. Overall there is instability in Congress and Congress people are saying that within the party there is corruption," Vijayvargiya said.

Earlier, National Spokesperson of Congress party Surendra Rajput has reacted over replacement of the candidates on four assembly constituencies saying they heard the voice of party workers and people, so replaced the candidates.

Mr Rajput said, "It is a sign of living democracy. Democracy is alive in the Congress party. It is not like the Bharatiya Janata Party, once the ticket is announced, it is final. We listen to the conscience of the party workers and our tickets are not sold. If our tickets had been sold like the BJP, we would not have had the courage to change our tickets. We heard the voices of the workers and the people of the area, so we changed four tickets."

Based on the voice of the people in the said constituencies, the party has changed the tickets with the support of the present candidate, he added.

