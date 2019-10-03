Madhya Pradesh: 4 Claim Loss Of Vision After Cataract Surgery, Kamal Nath Orders Probe

Kamal Nath has promised stern action against those responsible for the botched surgery.

Two months after "botched" surgeries at a cataract camp in Indore sent the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government into fire-fighting mode, similar complaints have now cropped up from his home constituency of Chhindwara. Four patients have reported deteriorating vision after a cataract operation, spurring the state government to order an inquiry.

"A probe has been ordered after the issue of failed cataract surgeries leading to loss of vision in Chhindwara came to the fore. Stern action will be initiated against those found guilty. All efforts will be made to bring back the vision of the affected patients and the entire cost of treatment will be borne by the government," Kamal Nath tweeted.

Four patients - Kalabai Wankhede (65), Dafelal Dhakaria (62), Munna Chore (50) and Ramrati Bai (54) - claim to have lost their vision after undergoing cataract operations at the Chhindwara district hospital on September 25. While three of them have been sent to Bhopal for corrective treatment, the fourth will be treated at Chhindwara itself.

"The reasons for the alleged loss of vision among the four patients can only be ascertained after a thorough medical examination in Bhopal," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Sushil Rathi said.

On August 8, 14 people belonging to Dhar and Indore districts underwent cataract surgeries at the Indore Eye Hospital under the National Programme for Control of Blindness. The very next day, 11 of them - aged between 50 and 85 - began complaining of swelling, irritation and loss of eyesight.

A detailed probe was conducted into the matter, following which the authorities registered a criminal case against the director and a medical superintendent of the hospital.

