PM Modi Pays Tribute To Madan Mohan Malaviya On His Birth Anniversary

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya with Mahatma Gandhi (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Hindutva icon Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary, saying the freedom fighter had dedicated his entire life to social reforms and serving the nation. Born in 1861, Madan Mohan Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha.

A noted educationist, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Noting that Madan Mohan Malaviya was an inspiration behind BHU, PM Modi lauded him as a multifaceted talent. His contribution to the country will inspire the coming generations, the Prime Minister said.

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के प्रणेता और बहुआयामी प्रतिभा के धनी महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने अपना संपूर्ण जीवन समाज सुधार और राष्ट्र सेवा में समर्पित कर दिया। देश के लिए उनका योगदान पीढ़ी-दर-पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya was also one of the founders of Scout and Guide in India. Known as 'Mahamana', a title given to him by Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya was conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2014.

Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya was the one who popularized the term ' Satyamev Jayate' which means 'Truth Alone Triumphs'.