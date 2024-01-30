Madame Tussauds New York Unveils Wax Statue Of Ramdev In Delhi

Ramdev also put a 'tika' on the forehead of his wax impression while unveiling it

Madame Tussauds New York unveiled the wax statue of Yoga teacher Ramdev on Tuesday in Delhi. The wax statue carved in the Vrikshasana pose, will be placed at the Wax Museum in Times Square, Manhattan. The wax impression was unveiled at an event in Delhi in the presence of the yoga teacher.

Ramdev is the first Indian sanyasi to have his wax statue at the museum. The video of the event was posted on X by the official handle of Ramdev.

See the video here:

On the occasion, Ramdev said, "I feel honoured that my wax statue is being installed at Madame Tussauds in New York. It's not just a piece of recognition for me but is also a recognition of yoga and ayurveda and India's eternal culture. This also shows that not only are icons from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the world of politics celebrated and recognised but a seer can also claim similar recognition."

At the event, Ramdev also put a 'tika' on the forehead of his wax impression while unveiling it, ANI reported.

Ramdev has now joined the league of other prominent Indian personalities whose wax statues were earlier installed at Madame Tussauds Museum in New York.