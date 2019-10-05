Madagascar's Defence Minister Sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For Indian Navy

Defence Minister of Madagascar along with Indian envoy onboard Indian Navy ship

Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, on Friday sang the Bollywood song "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in the community reception hosted onboard four Indian Navy ships in the northern port city of Antsiranana in Madagascar.

He sang this song after giving a speech, which was translated into Hindi simultaneously. The speech was addressed to the Indian community that consists mostly of Gujaratis.

The Defence Minister, the Chief of Malagasy Navy and other senior members of Malagasy Armed Forces interacted with the officers of the ships and mingled with the Indian diaspora.

Trainees of the Indian Navy also performed various Indian dances on this occasion.

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment, ships of Indian Navy's first training squadron Tir, Sujata and Sarathi - arrived in Antsiranana on October 1, for a three-day visit.

The senior officer of the First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy's mission of building "bridges of friendship" and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.

Mr Rakotonirina had visited the Indian naval ships in Antsiranana and held discussions to intensify defence cooperation between India and Madagascar.

Hailing the bilateral ties between the two countries during a joint press conference with Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar and Captain Singh onboard, Mr Rakotonirina said that Madagascar and India relations are centuries old and there is a reason why the ocean that surrounds Madagascar is named Indian Ocean.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian ambassador praised Mr Rakotonirina's dynamic leadership in deepening defence ties between India and Madagascar.

He also reiterated PM Modi's vision of Security And Growth for All in Indian Ocean Region (SAGAR).

He also cited the example of Indian Navy becoming the first responder in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai that killed more than 600 people in Mozambique in March.

India and Madagascar had signed a defence cooperation agreement in March 2018 during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

