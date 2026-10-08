Punjabi LGBTQ Activist Mad Sandhu's Shooter Arrested In Gujarat, Was Linked To Gangster Goldy Dhillon

A key accused involved in the murder of social media influencer and LGBTQ activist Mad Sandhu, who was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar last week, has been arrested from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The shooter, identified as Parminder Prasad alias Parminder Kaka, was arrested following an operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in coordination with Gujarat Police.

According to preliminary information, he was hiding in hotels in Ahmedabad after allegedly killing 29-year-old Sandhu on October 3.

Ahmedabad crime branch said he played a direct role in executing the high-profile crime, acting as one of the primary shooters during the attack. In addition to opening fire on the victim, he was responsible for arranging the getaway motorcycle used in the operation.

The police also said that the targeted killing was orchestrated by the international gang led by Goldy Dhillon.

READ | Mad Sandhu Murder Was Planned, Shooters Chased Him Before Attack: Cops

Some weapons have also been recovered during the operation.

The popular Punjabi influencer and makeup artist was shot dead by two men on a bike in Amritsar. He was found lying on the road, blood-soaked, after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Mad Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, often appeared in podcasts as a guest to talk about makeup, the movie business, and gender issues, and constantly faced homophobic trolling on social media.

He would usually hit back by saying, "God has made me the way I am", and did not hide him being gay.

He had over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, and was also one of the most prominent LGBTQ personalities in the region. He had also acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.