Punjab LGBTQ Activist Mad Sandhu's Key Shooter Arrested In Mumbai, Cops Find 3 Pistols

In a major breakthrough in the murder case of influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Jalandhar, in coordination with the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has arrested key accused Jobanpreet from Mumbai and recovered three pistols, five magazines and 11 cartridges from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jobanpreet allegedly played a role in the movement of weapons, financing and providing logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers.

The accused has also confessed to his alleged involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in Tarn Taran district, police said.

The latest arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, with the police now focusing on establishing the wider network behind the murder and tracing its backward and forward linkages, including the role of alleged foreign-based handlers and other associates.

Punjab Police said further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and identify other individuals involved in the crime.

The arrest comes as investigators continue to probe the conspiracy behind Mad Sandhu's murder, with the focus on identifying the wider network allegedly responsible for arranging weapons, financing the operation and facilitating the shooters.

The popular Punjabi influencer and makeup artist was shot dead by two men on a bike in Amritsar. He was found lying on the road, blood-soaked, after sustaining a gunshot wound.

A Facebook post from a handle 'Goldy Dhillon' appeared soon after, claiming responsibility and saying he had "spoilt" Punjab.

Mad Sandhu, who's full first name was Madhusudan, often appeared in podcasts as a guest to talk about makeup, the movie business, and gender issues, and constantly faced homophobic trolling on social media.