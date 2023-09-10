Macron Shares Pic With PM Modi, Reiterates 'World Is One Family' Message

This heartfelt post comes after the French President and PM Modi held bilateral talks today.

Reiterating the theme of this year's G20 hosted by India, French President Emmanuel Macron shared a photo of him hugging PM Modi as the summit concludes.

Mr Macron shared the photo on X, formerly twitter, in which he can be seen hugging PM Modi and captioned the post, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, The world is one family. Le monde est une seule famille."

वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्

The world is one family.

Le monde est une seule famille. pic.twitter.com/53Fjkmyjh6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 10, 2023

This heartfelt post comes after the French President and PM Modi held bilateral talks today in which they discussed a series of topics.

PM Modi shared a post on X, formerly twitter, about the meet and said, "A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress."

Un déjeuner de travail très productif avec le président @EmmanuelMacron. Nous avons discuté d'une série de sujets et nous nous réjouissons de faire en sorte que les relations entre l'Inde et la France atteignent de nouveaux sommets de progrès. pic.twitter.com/zXIP15ufpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023

Earlier in the day, Mr Macron talked about G20's stance on Ukraine war and thanked PM Modi for his "words of peace". He said that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration "confirms the isolation of Russia".

Considering the current fragmented environment, India has done well as G20 president, Mr Macron noted at a media briefing after the Summit concluded.

Referring to the India-French strategic partnership, he said the relationship is much more than bilateral engagement and that the two countries have to work towards resisting the fragmentation of the world.

The G20 is not a forum for political discussions, Mr Macron said while responding to a question on whether the paragraphs relating to the Ukraine crisis in the G20 Declaration are a sort of a climbdown by the West.

The French President said the vast majority of G20 countries condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine but G20 should not get stuck because of one issue.

He said the Summit Declaration talked about the need to uphold principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and expressed its commitment to just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

PM Modi's "today's era isn't of war" message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia conflict found reflection in the G20 declaration.