"True Voice Of People": Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms and was elected to Lok Sabha four times.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2019 13:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'True Voice Of People': Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.


New Delhi: 

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday mourned the death of its former member and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. Paying her tribute, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called her an "able administrator" and "true voice of the people".

Mr Naidu said Sushma Swaraj was a "sister" to him who used to tie Rakhi to him every year. "This year I will be missing this honour," he said in his address.

Mr Naidu said Sushma Swaraj emerged as a role model and came to be known as the "most accessible minister".

She was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms and was elected to Lok Sabha four times.

Mr Naidu along with the members of the House remembered one of the BJP's most loved leader.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sushma SwarajVenkaiah NaiduVenkaiah Naidu On Sushma Swaraj

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajArticle 370Sushma Swaraj DiesSushma Swaraj NewsKashmirFarooq AbdullahDhara 370PNR StatusLive TVAmazon SaleVivo S1Realme XNote 10

................................ Advertisement ................................