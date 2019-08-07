'True Voice Of People': Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday mourned the death of its former member and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. Paying her tribute, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called her an "able administrator" and "true voice of the people".

Mr Naidu said Sushma Swaraj was a "sister" to him who used to tie Rakhi to him every year. "This year I will be missing this honour," he said in his address.

Mr Naidu said Sushma Swaraj emerged as a role model and came to be known as the "most accessible minister".

She was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms and was elected to Lok Sabha four times.

Mr Naidu along with the members of the House remembered one of the BJP's most loved leader.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.