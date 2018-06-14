Lower Loudspeaker Volume, Akal Takht Tells Gurdwaras

The Akal Takht said that loud volume disturbs the neighbourhoods of the gurdwaras

Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, today directed all gurdwaras to limit the volume of their loudspeakers so that their neighbourhoods are not disturbed.

Akal Takht jathedar Gurbachan Singh also announced here the excommunication of New Zealand radio host Harnek Singh Neki, who is accused of distorting religious hymns.

In a directive to all gurdwara heads, the Akal Takht said loudspeakers should not be at high volume during the daily 'katha' (discourse) and for 'kirtan' recitals.

Several organisations had approached the Akal Takht in the past, seeking directions to gurdwara management committees against the use of loudspeakers at a high volume.

They had complained that discourses broadcast at high volume disturbed students and the elderly.

The jathedar also referred to the reported sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, saying in most cases the "gross negligence" of priests and gurdwara committees was involved.

He said if these cases happen again, those responsible will not be supplied copies of the scripture and will also face "religious punishment".

Harnek Singh Neki had been summoned earlier by the Akal Takht to offer his clarification, but failed to turn up.



