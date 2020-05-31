Cyclonic Storm Likely In 48 Hours, To Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat On June 3

IMD said the storm is likely to cause rainfall in several parts of the country (Representational)

A low pressure area developing over Arabian Sea will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours and will reach Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3, weather agency India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The warning comes days after Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in West Bengal.

"The low pressure area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning," the IMD tweeted.

"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-troposphericlevels," the regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, had earlier tweeted.

The cyclonic storm is likely to cause rainfall in several parts of the country, the agency said.

"Under the influence of above system, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 (will take place). Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa on 2nd an 3rd June," the weather office said in a statement.