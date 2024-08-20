Lovers Jump Before Train In Odisha, 17-Year-Old Girl Dies On Spot: Cops

In a bid to put an end to their lives, two young lovers jumped before a goods train in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday as the relationship was not accepted by their families, a police officer said.

The girl (17), died on the spot, while the 21-year-old man received multiple injuries. One of his legs was severed, the police officer said.

Both of them were residents of the Kinerkella village of Kalahandi.

The lovers allegedly took such an extreme step since their relationship was not accepted by their family members, the police officer said.

Soon after the incident, the goods train driver rescued the injured man and admitted him to the Titlagarh hospital.

The Titilagarh GRP has registered a case in this regard and started an investigation, the police officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)