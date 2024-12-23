3 Marriages, Rs 1.25 Crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' Targeted Rich Men

Seema had first married a businessman from Agra in 2013.

A woman was caught by the police over a decade after she married a series of men and collected a total of Rs 1.25 crore from them in the name of settlement.

Seema alias Nikki, a resident of Uttarakhand, first married a businessman from Agra in 2013. Some time later, she filed a case against the man's family and received Rs 75 lakh as a compromise.

In 2017, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram and later took Rs 10 lakh from the man as settlement after parting ways with him.

She then went on to marry a Jaipur-based businessman in 2023, but soon fled his home with jewellery and cash worth Rs 36 lakh. After the family filed a case, Jaipur Police arrested Seema.

Police investigation revealed that Seema looked for her victims on matrimonial sites, usually settling for men who were either divorced or lost their wives. By marrying in different states, she collected a total of Rs 1.25 crore as settlement in various cases.