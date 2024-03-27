'Look Forward To...': Vice President To Sudha Murty On Her Rajya Sabha Nomination

Sudha Murty, 73, took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on March 14 (File)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has written to engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty congratulating her on her nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Dhankhar, who is ex-officio chairman of the Upper House, exuded confidence that Murty will effectively utilise her cross-cultural experiences in the hallowed precincts of the temple of democracy.

"Congratulations on your nomination to the Council of States, reflecting the resolute faith and confidence in your spirit of public service. My best wishes for success in this constitutional responsibility. I am confident that you will avail this opportunity to effectively utilize cross-cultural experiences in the hallowed precincts of temple of democracy," Mr Dhankhar said in the letter.

"I look forward to working with you, leveraging your rich knowledge and domain expertise, in legislative proceedings through wholesome debate, discussion and deliberation. May your term be characterized by growth, progress and memorable experiences that exemplify discipline and decorum worth emulation and admiration," he added.

Ms Murty, 73, took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on March 14.

The former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, mostly for children, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day.

She is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Ms Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of ₹10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband N R Narayana Murthy to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over USD 80 billion.

Her daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Suna

