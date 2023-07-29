'Look For A Suitable Girl For Rahul Gandhi', Sonia Gandhi Says To A Haryana Woman

The Gandhi family met a group of Haryana women in New Delhi.

A group of Haryana women recently met former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, and one of them asked her about the marriage of her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to which Mrs Gandhi replied, "Why don't you look for a suitable girl for him?"

This interaction happened recently during a meet-up of the Gandhi family with a group of women from Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi had visited a village in district Sonipat in Haryana during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he had promised a group of women a Delhi visit along with lunch at his house.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video of the interaction with the women on social media, with a caption that reads, "A memorable day for Mother, Priyanka, and me, with some special guests! Sonipat's farmer sisters visit Delhi, bringing gifts with them and lots of fun talks. We got precious gifts together: desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles, and lots of love."

Within an hour, the video received around 500,000 views on Instagram, with a lot of readers leaving interesting comments for the post.

"He's the true companion of normal people. And it seems he will make it in 2024," commented a user.

"Some appreciation for Sonia ji, how she came from a whole different culture and adjusted everything for her lifetime, stayed and continued the family political engagements, learned Hindi, learned the culture, did everything an Indian woman can do, and still they will always de-praise her because they have nothing else to do in their lives," wrote another user.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which took place between September 7, 2022, and January 30, 2023, went through 12 states and took 146 days. The 3,500-kilometre march, a desperate attempt by the party to rally support ahead of the general election, saw Rahul Gandhi address multiple public meetings during which he targeted the ruling BJP.