Lok Sabha Speaker Suspends 21 More Lawmakers For Disrupting House

The suspension comes a day after 24 AIADMK members were suspended for disrupting proceedings (FILE PHOTO)

Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day as members of Tamil Nadu's AIADMK and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued to disrupt proceedings despite the Speaker suspending 21 more parliamentarians for unruly behaviour.

With the House unable to transact business over the ruckus, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ordered the suspension of the 21 members-- 13 of the TDP and seven of the AIADMK.

The suspension comes a day after 24 AIADMK members were suspended for the rest of the session for disrupting proceedings.

As the house met on Thursday, members of the AIADMK and TDP trooped in the Well, raising slogans and carrying banners demanding the stalling of a dam over the Cauvery river and special state status for Andhra Pradesh respectively.

The AIADMK members flung papers towards the chair several times. Amid the ruckus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the agitating MPs to return to their seats.

However, protests by the unrelenting members of the two southern parties continued.

At this, the Speaker initially warned that she would be forced to name the unruly members and take action against them.

"I warn you, I will take you names. You have come to the Well and are persistently creating trouble," Ms Mahajan said.

As the members refused to budge, the Speaker suspended 12 TDP MPs and seven AIADMK members under Rule 374(A) of Lok Sabha proceedings for the next four sittings of the House.

Among the suspended MPs were former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (TDP), Thota Narasimham (TDP) and Renuka Butta (unattached) who had won on a YSR Congress ticket.

Soon after the house met again at 2 pm, the suspended members of AIADMK and TDP trooped into the Well of the House continuing their protest and shouting slogans.

Two more TDP members-- P Ravindra Babu and Kesineni Srinivas--were also suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour.

The AIADMK has 37 members and TDP, 15, in Lok Sabha.