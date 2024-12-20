Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: INDIA Bloc MPs To Hold March At 10 AM Amid Ambedkar Row

The Opposition stood with Ambedkar posters demanding Mr Amit Shah's resignation.

The ongoing session will come to a close with the ruling and opposition sides clashing over Union Home minister Amit Shah's remark over the mention of Dr BR Ambedkar in the House.

Members of the INDIA bloc will march from Vijay Chowk till the Parliament at 10 am, a day after dramatic scenes played out in Parliament as the BJP protested at the Makar Dwar, while the Opposition stood with Ambedkar posters demanding Mr Shah's resignation. At the centre of the row is the minister's remark, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they took God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven." Two BJP MPs were hospitalised after suffering head injuries in a face-off between the opposition and NDA members.

Protests over various issues, including the Sambhal violence, Manipur situation and Congress' link with billionaire George Soros, led to proceedings being washed out on most days. The Constitution debate saw Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi's debut speech in the Lok Sabha, while in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Here are the Live Updates from the Winter Session on December 20:

Dec 20, 2024 09:35 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Motion Seeking Amit Shah's Resignation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha and demanded his apology and resignation.

"The Minister's comments, made during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, were not only unacceptable but also reflected a deep-seated disdain for the principles of social justice and equality that Dr Ambedkar fought for throughout his life," Manickam Tagore said in the notice.

Manickam Tagore demanded that Amit Shah apologize unconditionally for his remarks and resign from his position as Union Home Minister.

Dec 20, 2024 09:11 (IST) Opposition MPs Held Ambedkar Photos In Protest

INDIA bloc MPs condemn BJP for INSULTING Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution!



We demand an APOLOGY from Home Minister Amit Shah and his RESIGNATION for his derogatory remarks. Insulting Ambedkar ji is an insult to India's very fabric!



Congress (@INCIndia) December 19, 2024

Dec 20, 2024 09:10 (IST) Watch | BJP MPs Protested At Makar Dwar Over Opposition's Ambedkar Insult

BJP MPs protest in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress party.

Dec 20, 2024 09:07 (IST) Parliament Scuffle: 2 Injured BJP MPs Still In ICU

Two BJP MPs who were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after suffering head injuries in a face-off between the opposition and NDA members in Parliament premises are still in the ICU and being closely monitored, doctors told PTI.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said.

"They are admitted in the ICU. Their blood pressure levels have been brought under control and their condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," he said this evening while giving an update on their condition.

Dec 20, 2024 09:05 (IST) Delhi Police File FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Scuffle

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, in connection with a scuffle in Parliament.

BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

Dec 20, 2024 09:04 (IST) "Injuring Someone Condemnable": Union Minister Shekhawat On Parliament Scuffle

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the scuffle that took place in Parliament, stating that while ideological differences are part of democracy, physical violence is unacceptable. Addressing the media, Shekhawat said, "There can be ideological differences in democracy, but injuring someone physically is strongly condemnable."

He added that the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the incident and further emphasised that the Congress Party and its leaders have always believed they are above the law and the Constitution.

The minister pointed out that the entire incident was likely captured on CCTV and that the truth would be clear once the footage is made public.

Dec 20, 2024 09:01 (IST) Why Are The Ruling, Opposition MPs Clashing Over Ambedkar Remark?

At the centre of the row is Union Home minister Amit Shah's remark in the Rajya Sabha, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they took God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven."

