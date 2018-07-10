Stop Justifying Parliament Disruptions: Speaker's Emotional Letter To MPs

The speaker is hopeful that MPs will discharge their democratic responsibilities in the house properly.

The "cycle of interruptions" in Parliament will continue endlessly if lawmakers justify disruptions by citing the conduct of other parties in the past, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said in an emotional letter to parliamentarians ahead of the Monsoon session next week.



Reminding lawmakers of their "moral responsibility", Ms Mahajan urged them to ensure smooth functioning of the House and said "time has come for us to introspect and decide what is the way forward and ideal image for our Parliament and democracy".



The task of protecting and keeping intact the prestige and sanctity of Parliament, the "sacred temple of democracy", is a collective responsibility, she said in the two-page letter.



"On the basis of my experience, I can say that people observe the performance of their representatives very keenly and media also presents to the people the detailed report of their performance in Parliament and Parliamentary constituency," Ms Mahajan, who is serving her eighth term as a MP, said.



It was a privilege being a member of the "august House", she added, and told lawmakers that people had great expectations from them and had reposed their faith in them.



"In return you may also wish to not only meet the expectations of your constituents and the nation but also make contribution to the progress of the country and strengthening of democracy."



Discussing frequent adjournments in the last sessions due to members coming to the well of the house -- shouting slogans and showing placards -- Ms Mahajan said divergence of opinion and dissent should be within the parameters and norms of Parliamentary dignity so that people may continue to have abiding faith in democracy and democratic institutions.



