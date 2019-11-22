Lok Sabha Speaker's Request To MPs On Single-Use Plastic

Om Birla said that if MPs will stop using single-use plastic then people will do that too.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today suggested that the members of Parliament should take a pledge to ban single-use plastic in a bid to encourage people for the same.

"This house represents 130 crore people of the country and I think the entire House will agree with the fact that single-use plastic should be stopped. If we take a pledge then the message will be delivered to the people of the country. We should take a pledge in the session so that the message is delivered to the world that India's parliament has taken such a pledge," Mr Birla said.

Om Birla's recommendation was welcomed by MPs in the lower house. He also asked Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha, who also gave his nod.

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar praised the idea and said: "This is a good proposal. We support this."

Addressing the citizen of the country during the 57th episode of ''Mann ki Baat'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 130 crore Indians have resolved to get rid of single-use plastic on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appreciated the Government of India's decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic in the country, a move aimed at going beyond mere talks on climate change.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.