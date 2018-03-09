Lok Sabha Proceedings Disrupted For Fifth Consecutive Day This was the first week of parliament's second leg of the Budget session, in which Finance Bill 2018 and Demands for Grants are needed to be passed.

This was the first week of parliament's second leg of the Budget session, in which the Finance Bill 2018 and Demands for Grants are needed to be passed. However, the Lok Sabha continued to witness ruckus and failed to transact any business during the entire week.



Opposition Congress and TMC were up in arms against the government over the Rs 12,700 crore fraud at country's second largest PSU lender PNB and continued with their vociferous protests in the House.



Andhra Pradesh parties - TDP and YSR Congress - pressed for special status to be granted to the state.



Disappointed over the centre not granting the status, the TDP pulled out its two ministers - Mr Raju and Y S Chowdary - from the central government. The party continues to be an NDA ally.



As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan welcomed a parliamentary delegation from South Korea.



Later, the House paid tributes to former members Prabodh Panda, Shyama Singh and Bhanu Kumar Shastri who had died recently.



Soon after, members from various parties trooped into the Well, prompting the Speaker to remark that after a minute of silence, the House was again witnessing din.



Members from AIADMK, TDP and YSR Congress were in the Well holding placards. While the AIADMK was demanding constitution of the Cauvery Board to settle water disputes with neighbouring states, few others were seen holding placards of Dravidian movement founder Thanthai Periyar. The TRS pressed for increased quota of Telangana.



Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP), who had resigned on Thursday as civil aviation minister, was seen standing in the Well with his party colleagues demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Like others, he too was wearing a stole depicting his party's colour.



While one TDP MP was holding an idol, another had donned a colourful traditional headgear.



The Congress members continued to protest in the Well over the PNB scam and were seen holding placards demanding bringing back of Nirav Modi- the alleged kingpin of the Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud.



Amid the din, the Speaker first adjourned the House till noon and thereafter for the entire day.



