House Panel To Hear BJP Demand For Action Against Rahul Gandhi On March 10

Nishikant Dubey said Rahul Gandhi's statement amounts to misleading the House

The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee will on March 10 hear the BJP's demand for a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making a "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory" statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address.

BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey has been asked to appear before the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on March 10.

Earlier, the Jharkhand MP was sent a notice by the Privilege Committee regarding the meeting on March 14.

The privilege panel chaired by Lok Sabha MP Sunil Singh will hear Dubey on the matter of seeking a privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Committee of Privileges has decided to hear you in the matter of Notices of Question of breach of privilege dated February 7, 2023, given by Nishikant Dubey, MP and Pralhad Joshi, MP and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs against Rahul Gandhi, MP for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address in the House on 7 February 2023 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements," a communication sent to the Godda MP accessed by ANI reads.

BJP MP Dubey on February 8 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after his speech in Lok Sabha where he made certain allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.

A similar notice was also sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey had said, "These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements."

Mr Dubey further said the Congress MP had made a statement which amounts to misleading the House in the absence of documentary evidence besides being a reflection upon the Prime Minister.

"This conduct is in clear violation of the privileges of the House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," the letter reads.