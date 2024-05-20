Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Other Bollywood Celebs Vote In Mumbai In 5th Phase

Amitabh Bachchan, 81, and wife Jaya, 76, cast their votes in a polling booth in the Juhu area,

Popular Hindi cinema stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were among the celebrities who stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections here on Monday.

Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan, 81, and wife Jaya, 76, cast their votes in a polling booth in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is nursing a hand injury and just returned from her trip to the Cannes Film Festival, was also seen at a polling booth.

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan & MP Jaya Bachchan cast their votes at a polling centre in Mumbai for #LokSabhaElections2024

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao posed for cameras after voting at a polling booth in Bandra in suburban Mumbai. The actor also urged people to come out and cast their votes.

"I just want to appeal to all Indians to come out in large numbers and cast their vote and become part of this democracy. It is our responsibility to vote. I appeal to everyone to step out and vote, and don't waste your vote. I want youth, elderly, women, men and everyone should come out and vote," the superstar told reporters.

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, son Aryan, daughter Suhana and younger son AbRam were also photographed entering a polling station in Bandra. Superstar Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and mother Salma too cast their votes.

Ranbir Kapoor posed for pictures with his inked finger after casting his vote.

Ranveer and Deepika, who are expecting their first child, cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra, while Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor took to their social media accounts to encourage others to vote. Kumar, who voted for the first time since receiving Indian citizenship, was one of the early voters.

"I want my India to be developed and strong and I've kept these things in my mind when I went to cast my vote, and all the Indians should think what is right for them and vote," Kumar said after voting at a polling station in Juhu.

Akthar, who queued up at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told PTI: "My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all people, gives us a better city." The actor-filmmaker urged people, especially youngsters to step out and vote.

"I just heard from somebody that young people are complaining that it's too hot but it's not hot at all, so please do step out, do vote," Akhtar said. His sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and mother Honey Irani also voted.

Actor Hema Malini, who's BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, said she is hopeful that voters' turnout will be good.

"We are very much concerned (about voter turn-out). We've done maximum publicity for people to come and vote. Across India, celebrities have requested (people to vote). I'm sure the voter turnout will be good," Malini, who was accompanied by daughter Esha, said after casting her vote in Mumbai.

Dharmendra, 88, said, "They (voters) know how to be a good Indian citizen. They know how to take India to great heights, and they know how and what to do for that." Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include Tabu, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, actor Kiara Advani, Rekha, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Govinda, Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Konkana Sen Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Tiger Shroff.

Filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, Onir noted poet and lyricist Gulzar, his filmmaker daughter Meghna Gulzar, Kunal Kohli, musician Vishal Dadlani, singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan, among others.

"Choosing our own government is a right we fought for years to get. Use ur power now. Vote! Mumbaikars hurry up, do vote! #Elections2024 #EveryVoteCount #MakeADifference," Kajol captioned her photo.

Hrithik Roshan, who came to vote with his family, said, "Study the candidate before you vote, know what you are voting for." Bajpayee also urged people to cast their votes. "It is the biggest celebration of democracy, and you get this chance to elect your leader in five years. I appeal to everyone to use your rights because you will get this chance again after five years and for those five years, you will not have the right to complain," the actor told PTI.

Konkana Sen Sharma urged people to "carefully" cast their votes.

"I'm feeling very good that I've cast my vote. I love my country; it is my democratic right as a citizen. We all should cast our votes carefully," Sen Sharma told PTI.

"There are hundreds of issues facing a nation but I am voting for positivity, development, unleashing the potential of this beautiful country, unleashing the potential of young, voting for equal distribution of wealth and not to be lopsided, and voting for a happier society which can take care old and children," Mehra said after casting his vote.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal said, "Everyone should cast their vote no matter if it's hot or cold. You are voting for the country and India's growth." Anil Kapoor said it his "duty and right" to vote.

"I am proud to be a citizen of this country, there is no country like India. The voter turnout is terrific. I'm sure more people will come (to vote)," Kapoor said.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who along with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt came to vote, also urged others to vote.

"Please go out and cast your vote. Your voice matters! #MumbaiNorthCentral #Bandra #Mumbai," Pooja Bhatt wrote on X.

