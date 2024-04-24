Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Bhopal, Many Display Abki Baar 400 Paar Placards

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening led a km-long roadshow in Bhopal, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle modelled as a chariot decorated with flowers, PM Modi held the BJP's Lotus symbol which was illuminated and waved it at the people, many of them displayed "Abki Baar 400 paar" placards, and bowed.

The roadshow started from Malviya Nagar tri-section and culminated at Major Nanke petrol pump.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP's Bhopal candidate Alok Sharma accompanied the prime minister.

Separate stages were erected along the route of the roadshow by various social groups to welcome Modi.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the third phase of elections on May 7 along with Vidisha, Rajgarh, Betul, Sagar, Guna, Morena, Gwalior, and Bhind (SC) constituencies.

