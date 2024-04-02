'Modi Didn't Take Birth For Enjoyment, But For Hardwork': PM In Rajasthan

"Your dream is Modi's resolve," said PM in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his birth is not for enjoyment but to work hard for the welfare of the country, adding that his resolve is to fulfil the dream of the people.

While addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Kotputli, PM Modi said, "Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua. Modi toh mehnat karne ke liye paida hua hai. A lot must have happened but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer..."

Listing out the differences between the governance of Congress and his ten year tenure, Prime Minister said, "This election is to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'...Modi says to remove corruption...Congress & INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives...They say save the corrupt, Modi says remove corruption...This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire..."

"Your dream is Modi's resolve. Modi has worshipped what the previous governments did not even ask about...Modi has sent about Rs 20 thousand crores under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the accounts of more than 85 lakh farmers of Rajasthan," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that the Congress is synonymous with every disease in the country and the INDI alliance members are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness.

Addressing a rally here today, PM Modi pointed out that the 2024 elections are divided into two camps where on one side there is the BJP that stands for Nation first and on the other is Congress that seeks opportunities to loot the country.

"In the 2024 elections, the country's politics seems to be divided into two camps. Today, on one side, there is the BJP, which stands for Nation First, and on the other side, there is Congress, which seeks opportunities to loot the country. On the other hand, there is the BJP which considers the country as its family and on the other hand, there is Congress which considers its family bigger than the country. BJP has raised the pride of the country while Congress has been abusing the country when they go to foreign land," PM Modi said.

Further, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is the first time that India has exported defence items worth 21,000 crores.

"Today in the country, BJP means development and solution, but Congress means the root of every disease in the country. Whatever the problem in the country today, the Congress Party will be seen to be at the root of it. After independence, there was poverty in the country for seven decades because of Congress. They never allowed our army to be self-reliant. Earlier, we had the identity of importing arms, but today under the BJP government, we are becoming the country that exports India's arms. This is the first time since independence that India has exported defence items worth Rs 21,000 crore." He said.

Sharpening his attacks on nepotism, PM Modi said that this is the first election in which family based parties are holding rallies to save their families.

"This is not a normal election. This election is the election of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Rajasthan.' This election is to root out corruption. This is an election to fulfil the dream of a self-reliant India. But Congress and the INDI Alliance are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness. This is the first election in which family-based parties are holding rallies to save their families, in this, all the corrupt people are trying together to stop action on corruption. I say remove corruption; they say save the corrupt," PM Modi added.

"In this election, Congress is threatening that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire. Modi has been sitting for 10 years and is dousing the fire set by the Congress. The need for a strong and decisive BJP government has increased even more. I question the dynastic parties and their corruption and that is why I am their target," the Prime Minister said in Rajasthan.

He also highlighted that his government gave free ration to the poor, gave houses under PM Aawas Yojana and built crores of toilets due to which the problems of women have ended. Ayushman cards have been given to the poor for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

"Rajasthan has always stood strong against such anti-national dynastic forces," he said.

