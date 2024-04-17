Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Model Polling Station Set Up Near Indo-Pak Border In J&K's Kathua

The model polling station witnessed a series of mock polls

The government high school in Kadyala village near the zero line along the Indo-Pakistan international border has been transformed into a model polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in a pioneering effort to enhance public awareness and understanding of the voting process, an official spokesman said.

Located just over 500 meters from the border fence in Hiranagar sector, the model polling station was unveiled by District Election Officer, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, the spokesman said.

Kathua district is part of Udhampur parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19 to decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is seeking re-election from the seat for the third consecutive term.

Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader G M Saroori are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Adorned with tricolour balloons, the model polling station is all set to welcome the voters to experience a festive-like atmosphere, the spokesman said, adding the station boasts pink toilets for women voters, dedicated facilities for male voters, clean drinking water, and ramps for persons with disabilities (PWDs), all meticulously arranged to enhance the voting experience.

The station also possesses a huge concentration of flower plants adding greenery to the entire landscape of the polling station, he said.

He said electricity provision ensures proper lighting and fans, while the presence of police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel ensures the safety and security of all voters.

The model polling station witnessed a series of mock polls, including scenarios for normal voting, all-female staff booths (pink booth scenario), and voters with disabilities. The local men, women and PwD voters participated in the mock polls, providing a realistic depiction of the entire voting process, the spokesman said.

He said the exercise aims to educate the local community about step-by-step procedures involved in casting their vote on the polling day.

A video is being circulated throughout Kathua, empowering voters with the knowledge to navigate polling stations with confidence and clarity, the spokesman said.

Commenting on the initiative, Minhas emphasized on the importance of voter education and engagement in fostering a robust democratic culture.

He expressed confidence that the model polling station and educational video would contribute significantly to voter turnout and participation in upcoming elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)