Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Himanta Sarma Casts Vote In Barpeta, Says 'Will See Landslide Win For PM'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station in Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency.

After casting his vote, the Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader expressed confidence in the victory of his party and its allies in the elections and said BJP and its alliance partners will get a good result.

#WATCH | Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to cast his vote in Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency.



NDA has fielded Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury against Congress' Deep Bayan.

He also added that people will vote for progress and East India and the northeast will play a historic role in this election.

"There has been no violence or any disturbance during polls in the state. I believe that BJP and its alliance partners will get a good result. People will vote for progress in this area. East India and northeastern states will play a historic role in this election. We will see a landslide win for the Prime Minister," he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the people of Assam for peaceful voting, adding that the people of Assam will support a Bharat that will become Vishwa Guru and achieve the goals in 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Today is the last day of the Assam (Lok Sabha) elections. We have completed it peacefully. We recorded almost 80 per cent voter turnout in the first two phases. I thank the whole of Assam for peaceful voting. I am sure that the people of Assam will support a Bharat that will become Vishwa Guru and achieve the goals in 'Amrit Kaal'," he said.

Responding to Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark that reservation for Muslims "should be done", Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This was an allegation from the beginning that Congress and INDI alliance want to make reservation to ensure backdoor entry for Muslims. Today Lalu Yadav's statement has vindicated our apprehension."

Voting began in four parliamentary constituencies in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, in the third phase of polls begins on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

Over 81.49 lakh voters of four parliamentary constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 47 candidates in the third phase of polls.

Meanwhile, polling also started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

