PM Modi, Manmohan Singh Among Star Voters In Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Arun Jaitley and BJP patriarch L K Advani are among top leaders who will vote Tuesday in Gujarat, which will have a single phase polling for its 26 Lok Sabha seats. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will also cast his vote today.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting the polls from Gandhinagar, will also vote today. Former Gujarat chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel would also vote in upper middle class areas of Ahmedabad.

All the top leaders, who are registered voters in Gujarat, will cast their votes in the morning, the BJP said in a release.

Except Vijay Rupani, who will cast his vote at 8am in Rajkot, the BJP leaders will cast their votes from Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will cast his vote at a booth set up inside a school in the Ranip area of the city, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the release said. Security arrangements have been tightened for PM Modi's visit at the school. PM Modi had in 2014 and in the Gujarat Assembly elections of 2017 cast his vote at this school.

Amit Shah will cast his vote at 9am at a booth in Naranpura while LK Advani will cast his vote in Khanpur at 11.15am at a government school. Arun Jaitley will cast his vote at 9.30am in a booth at a college at SG Highway.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also be voting from his constituency in Assam's capital Dispur.

