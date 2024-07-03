Lok Sabha Passes Resolution Condemning Disruptions During PM's Address

The resolution was seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah and was passed by a voice vote. (File)

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying these actions "shredded" parliamentary norms.

After the prime minister's speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution.

"The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, I propose that the House condemns this action," Rajnath Singh said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chided opposition leaders for their actions, saying their behaviour was not in line with parliamentary norms.

"I gave sufficient time to all members. I gave more than 90 minutes to leader of opposition but this behaviour is not in line with parliamentary norms," he said.

The resolution was seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah and was passed by a voice vote.

As soon as the prime minister rose to speak, opposition members urged the speaker to allow an MP from Manipur to speak.

As Birla said one of them had already been given an opportunity to speak, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi along with two Manipur MPs rushed to the Well of the House.

Later, several Congress MPs entered the well while TMC members were standing in the aisles in support.

Speaker Birla also chided Rahul Gandhi for asking opposition members to enter the well.

Opposition MPs raised slogans such as 'we want justice for Manipur' and 'jhooth bole kauwa kaate' when the prime minister was addressing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)