Lok Sabha Clears Bill For Speedy Eviction Of Illegal Occupants From Government Houses

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to crackdown on unauthorised occupants of government residential accommodations.

Responding to the debate on the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said it was good time to push through the legislation as many MPs were waiting for their new accommodation.

Of the total 15,416 residential accommodation under the government quota, "currently 3081 cases were under litigation," which was a matter of concern, he told the House.

The proposed amendments would enable the estate officer to apply summary proceedings for evicting unauthorized occupants from residential accommodations and to levy damage charges for accommodation held during the period of litigation.

The bill was passed by the Lower House by a voice vote.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.