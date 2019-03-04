Will Be There After 2019, Don't Worry: PM Modi

PM Modi was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party, under his leadership, would return to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Don't worry... I am coming back in 2019 so if you need anything from the Central government, you can tell me," he told a massive gathering of the Patidar community at Jaspur near.

PM Modi was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Rs 1,000 crore Umiya Mata Temple complex of the community on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Wishing all success to the trustees of Umiya Mata Foundation for this project, PM Modi said, amid huge applause, "If you need anything in this, my home in New Delhi is all yours, and don't worry I am there even after 2019 (elections)".

