BJP Names Rikman G Momin For Tura Lok Sabha Seat In Meghalaya

The BJP, an ally of the NPP- led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya, has named party's state unit vice president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for Tura parliamentary constituency.

On Saturday, the party had announced three-time MLA Sanbor Shullai as its nominee from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

The announcement, however, did not come across as a shocker to its allies in the MDA government as the party's state unit president, Shibun Lyngdoh, had clarified on an earlier occasion that the BJP, being a national party, will go by the decision of the central election committee.

"The BJP is a national party and it depends on the central election committee whether the party would field any candidate in the seats available," Mr Shibun told PTI.

The ruling coalition, barring the BJP, is fielding UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh from the Shillong seat, while NPP's Agatha Sangma is a common candidate from the Tura seat. Mr Momin is expected to submit his papers Monday, which is also the last date of filing nominations.

Elections to the two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya and a by-poll to Selsella assembly constituency have been scheduled for April 11.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Clement Marak last year. His wife June Eliana R Marak is likely to file her nomination from the seat on a Congress ticket Monday.

The NPP has fielded Ferlin CA Sangma from Selsella, while the UDP named S Nongrum from the seat.

