Lok Sabha Elections: All About Salaries, Perks Of Members Of Parliament

India recently concluded its 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a major event that saw citizens cast their votes. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to cross the halfway mark with a tally of 293 seats, the Opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc, delivered a strong performance, securing 232 seats. As the new Members of Parliament (MP) prepare to take their seats, the salaries and perks are worth looking at.



MP: Salaries



An MP earns a basic salary of ₹1,00,000 per month. This figure was set after the recent pay hike in 2018, with the aim of aligning their salaries with the inflation rates and the rising cost of living.



MPs: Allowances and Perks



Constituency allowance



MPs receive ₹70,000 per month as a constituency allowance – to cover expenses related to maintaining offices and engaging with constituents within their electoral regions.



Office expenses



A Member of Parliament receives ₹60,000 per month for office expenses, which includes costs for stationary, telecommunications staff salaries etc.



Daily allowance



During parliamentary sessions and committee meetings, MPs are entitled to a daily allowance of ₹2,000 to cover lodging, food and any other expenses while they are in the capital.



Travel allowance



MPs are entitled to 34 free domestic air journeys per year for themselves and their immediate families. They also receive free first-class train travel for official and personal purposes. MPs can also claim mileage allowances when travelling by road within their constituencies.



Housing and accommodation



MPs are given rent-free accommodations in prime areas during their 5-year term. Depending on seniority, they may receive bungalows, flats or hostel rooms. Those who choose not to use the official accommodation can claim a housing allowance of ₹2,00,000 per month.



Medical facilities



MPs and their immediate families are entitled to free medical care under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). This includes treatment at government hospitals and select private hospitals which come under the scheme.



Pension



Former MPs receive a pension of ₹25,000 per month after serving one term in Parliament. For every extra year of service, they get an increment of ₹2,000 per month.



Phone and internet



MPs are allotted up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls annually. They also receive free high-speed internet connections at their residences and offices.



Water and electricity



MPs are provided with free electricity up to 50,000 units and free water up to 4,000 kilolitres annually.