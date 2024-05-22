'Take 'Sajni' On Voting Date': Poll Body's Meme To Boost Voter Turnout

Election Commission's "Laaptaa Ladies" meme.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a creative approach to boost voter turnout in the 6th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, leveraging a trending meme from the popular Netflix film "Laapataa Ladies."

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her and Aamir Khan, the film follows the story of two newlyweds who find themselves separated from their husbands right after their weddings. It stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan.

In one memorable scene from the movie, the protagonist (Sparsh Shrivastav), who hails from a village and doesn't speak English fluently, nervously asks his wife (Nitanshi Goel), "Poori English bolkar dikhaye [May I speak in full English?]" before expressing his love for her.

The ECI has ingeniously adapted this scene into a meme template, with the protagonist saying, "poori English bolkar dikhaye" to his wife, and then goes on to say, "let's go vote."

“This election season take your ‘sajni' on a voting date,” the ECI wrote , referencing the film's hit song ‘Sajni' by Arijit Singh and Ram Sampath.

See here:

With five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections completed, the focus now shifts to the sixth phase scheduled for Saturday, May 25. This phase will see voting in 58 Lok Sabha constituencies across six states and two Union territories. All seven seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana will go to polls in this phase. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Polling will also be conducted in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which was moved from May 7 to May 25 by the ECI due to difficulties with logistics, communication and connectivity in the area.