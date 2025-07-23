New Vice President By August-End, Election Processs Begins

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Vice Presidential election within the next 48 to 72 hours, according to sources. The country is expected to get a new Vice President in office by the last week of August, in line with the requirements and guidelines triggered by the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The resignation, formally accepted by President Droupadi Murmu, has vacated the post of Vice President nearly two years before the scheduled end of Mr Dhankhar's term.

According to Article 68(2) of the Constitution, there is no fixed timeline within which the Vice Presidential election must be held in the event of a resignation. The provision mandates that the election be conducted "as soon as possible."

According to Election Commission sources, preparations began immediately after the Home Ministry formally communicated the resignation to the Commission. A formal notification indicating the need for an election is likely to be issued within the next two to three days.

As per the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, once the notification is issued, the Election Commission is mandated to complete the process, including nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals, polling, and counting, within a maximum of 32 days. Accordingly, the next Vice President of India is expected to be elected and sworn in by the end of August 2025.

Nomination papers must be submitted within 14 days of the notification.

Political Row Over Resignation

Mr Dhankhar's resignation, publicly attributed to health reasons, follows a week of political turbulence. According to sources, the chain of events leading to the resignation began with a controversial decision taken by Mr Dhankhar in his capacity as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, Mr Dhankhar accepted a motion from opposition MPs seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, a High Court judge at the centre of a corruption investigation after large sums of cash were recovered from his residence.

NDTV had earlier reported that the Union government had prepared a separate motion to initiate proceedings against Justice Varma in the Lok Sabha. Signatures from opposition MPs had already been secured, and it was the government's intention to lead the charge on the issue to maintain narrative control. Mr Dhankhar's acceptance of the opposition-led Rajya Sabha motion appeared to preempt that effort.

Government sources revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was immediately briefed. A high-level meeting was held that evening involving senior ministers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly met BJP MPs in batches, briefing them on what was described as a breach of decorum by the Vice President.

The MPs were then asked to sign a counter-motion and to remain stationed in Delhi for the next four days. Shortly after being informed of the government's response plan, Mr Dhankhar submitted his resignation.