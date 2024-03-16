Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full Schedule, Phases, Results Date And Other Details

Nearly 97 crore voters in India are expected to participate in the world's largest elections as the country elects a government which will govern for the next 5 years. Voting will start on April 19, and be held in seven phases till June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Here is the full schedule of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections:

Phase 1 voting on April 19 in 102 constituencies.

Phase 2 voting on April 26 in 89 constituencies.

Phase 3 voting on May 7 in 94 constituencies.

Phase 4 voting on May 13 in 96 constituencies.

Phase 5 voting on May 20 in 49 constituencies.

Phase 6 voting on May 25 in 57 constituencies.

Phase 7 voting on June 1 in 57 constituencies.

Results will be out on June 4.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that.

Here are some other details on the upcoming polls:

- 96.8 crore registered voters eligible to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

- 1.8 crore first-time voters.

- In 12 Indian states, there are more women voters than men.

- 10.5 lakh polling stations will be set up to conduct the election.

- 1.5 crore polling officials will be deployed to manage these booths.

- 55 lakh electronic voting machines will be used in the polls.

Simultaneous election for Lok Sabha and assembly will be held in four states -- Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under President's Rule since 2018, was not on the list.

By-elections will also be held for 26 assembly seats across multiple states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.