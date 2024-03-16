Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 States To Vote In Phase 4 On May 13

As many as 96 constituencies in 10 states will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The votes will be counted on June 4 after the seven phases of polling ends on June 1, said the Election Commission of India while announcing the poll schedule on Sunday.

Polling will be held in all seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the fourth phase while parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal too will vote on this day.

One of the five parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls in the fourth phase.

Phase 4 | Important dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18, 2024

Last date of making nominations: April 25, 2024

Date for scrutiny for nominations: April 26, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: April 29, 2024

Election date: May 13, 2024

Counting date: June 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also set to vote for assembly elections on this day. While Andhra Pradesh will vote in a single phase, the first phase of polling in Odisha will be held on May 13.

As many as 97 crore registered voters will be casting their ballots this election season to elect the country's next government, the ECI announced on Saturday. One-and-a-half crore polling and security officials will be tasked with carrying out the elections at 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country.