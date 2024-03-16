Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 7 Voting On June 1 In 57 Constituencies

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting for phase 7 is on June 1

Voting will be held in 57 constituencies in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The 57 Lok Sabha seats in phase 7 are in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Phase 1 is on April 19, and subsequently on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and phase 6 on May 25.

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024



Phase 7#GeneralElections2024#MCC — Election Commission of India March 16, 2024

A total of 97 crore people are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections -- more than the entire population of the US, European Union, and Russia combined.

The Election Commission (EC) said 97 crore people are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. There will be 10.5 lakh polling stations and 1.5 crore election officials and security forces.

"We are fully prepared, and I request the voters to get inked," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters. He was flanked by the two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

"This is a historic opportunity for all of us," Rajiv Kumar said. "After assessment in all states, we are confident of ensuring a memorable, independent and impartial polls," he added.