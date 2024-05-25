'Every Vote Counts, Make Yours Too': PM Modi To Voters As Polling Begins In Phase 6

PM Modi "specially" urged women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged every voter to make their "votes count" as polling began in 58 seats across seven states and one Union Territory in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Taking to his official X account, he said that "democracy thrives" when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process.

"I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process," he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also "specially" urged women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6

Voting is taking place today in eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and the final seat in Jammu and Kashmir -- Anantnag-Rajouri, where polling was moved from the third to the sixth phase.

Odisha will also vote for 42 assembly constituencies and six Lok Sabha seats.

By the end of today, the election will be completed in 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and polling will conclude in Haryana, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi's BJP alone won 40 of the 58 constituencies going to polls today in the Hindi heartland and the east. Its NDA allies won five more seats.

The parties of the Opposition INDIA bloc -- Trinamool Congress, National Conference, and Samajwadi Party - had won five seats, the Congress none.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party -- which contested the election in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in 2019 and is now unaligned -- and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal also won a few seats.