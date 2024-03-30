Congress Veteran's Daughter Archana Patil Joins BJP In Maharashtra

Archana Patil Chakurkar joins the BJP

Archana Patil Chakurkar, the daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress leader Shivraj Patil, joined the BJP today.

Archana Patil is the chairperson of Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, and her husband Shailesh Patil Chandurkar is state secretary of the Congress.

"I have joined BJP to work in the political sphere. I was greatly influenced by the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam brought by PM Modi. It gives equal opportunity to women," Archana Patil told reporters after joining the BJP today in a formal event.

"I have worked at the grassroots level in Latur, and I will work at the grassroots level with the BJP also. I was never officially in the Congress. I joined the BJP because its ideology has a great influence on me," Archana Patil said.

She had met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official home 'Sagar ' in south Mumbai on Friday.

Archana Patil had planned to join the BJP along with former state minister Baswaraj Murumkar, an aide of Shivraj Patil, on Monday, but postponed the plan due to her daughter's wedding.

Shivraj Patil was Union Home Minister between 2004 and 2008 in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.