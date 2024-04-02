Congress Leaders Most Vocal Against BJP End Up Joining It: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Mr Sarma suggested the Congress has made the Lok Sabha contest easy for the BJP in Assam.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said those from the opposition party who are most vocal against the BJP on television end up joining the ruling party, and thus should not be believed.

"Don't believe what Congress leaders say because those who talk more against the BJP on television end up joining the BJP. One has to check the cellphones of Congress leaders and see whether they are in touch with the BJP," Mr Sarma told reporters on Tuesday.

The BJP had won nine out of 14 seats in Assam in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Mr Sarma suggested that the Congress has made the contest easy for his party this time as well. "This time, the Congress in Assam has given candidates according to our choice," Mr Sarma said.

Speaking at an election rally in Karbi Anglong later in the day, the Assam chief minister also said that the central focus of the upcoming elections is "the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Assam will vote in the Lok Sabha in three phases - April 19, April 26 and May 7. The results will be declared on June 4.