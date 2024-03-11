Congress Bets On Veteran KC Venugopal At Kerala's Alappuzha: 5 Facts

KC Venugopal is among the closest aides of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's close aide KC Venugopal will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Alappuzha constituency in Kerala. Mr Venugopal's candidature is seen as a push by Congress to maximise its gains in the southern states. Congress is in power in two states in the South – Karnataka and Telangana, and is part of the ruling coalition with the DMK in Tamil Nadu. The Alappuzha seat is currently held by CPM's AM Ariff.

Here's a look at five key facts about KC Venugopal:

1. KC Venugopal was born on February 4, 1963, in Kandonthar village of Kerala's Kannur district. He completed his Bachelor's from Payyanur College in Kannur and Master's from University of Calicut.

2. Me Venugopal, who played volleyball at the university level, made his debut in politics during his student days. He first became the first president of Kerala Students Union and went on to head the Indian Youth Congress.

3. He came into the spotlight in 1996 after winning the Alappuzha assembly constituency in Kerala. He then won the seat in 2001 and 2006. He also served as the Minister for Dewaswom and Tourism in the Oommen Chandy-led government in the state.

4. In 2009, KC Venugopal won the Lok Sabha elections from Alappuzha seat. Two years later, after a cabinet reshuffle, he became a Minister of State in the Power Ministry of the UPA government.

5. Me Venugopal won the Alappuzha seat once again for Congress in 2014, defeating CPM leader CB Chandrababu. The 61-year-old didn't contest the 2019 polls and became a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan in 2020.