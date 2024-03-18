Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Win In Nizamabad Defied Southern Trends

The electoral landscape saw a shift as BJP capitalised on the regional agendas

The Nizamabad constituency in Telangana, with a history marked by shifting allegiances and diverse representation, is once again in the spotlight as high-profile candidates fight for victory.

Nizamabad KYC

Demographic Composition

With a diverse electorate, the Nizamabad constituency reflects a mix of rural and urban demographics. Approximately 66 per cent of the electorate is in rural areas, while the remaining 34 per cent are urban dwellers. Scheduled Castes (SC) are at 13.76 per cent and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are at 5.7 per cent. Religious demographics portray a majority Hindu population at 80 per cent, followed by Muslims at 15 per cent, with the rest at 5 per cent.

Nizamabad MP

Electoral History

Over the years, Nizamabad has witnessed a dynamic political landscape, with parties like Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the regional outfit BRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) dominating electoral outcomes. The Congress has held the seat for 11 terms, TDP for three terms, and an Independent, BJP, and BRS have held it for a term each. Key figures such as M. Ram Gopal Reddy and G. Ganga Reddy have won in this seat.

Nizamabad Turnout

Recent Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind secured victory, defeating incumbent K Kavitha of BRS. K Kavitha, daughter of BRS patriarch K Chandrashekhar Rao, had previously held the seat from 2014 to 2019. The electoral landscape saw a shift as BJP capitalized on the regional agendas, particularly emphasizing turmeric farming and the establishment of a farmer board, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

Nizamabad Trivia

Candidate Profiles

Dharmapuri Arvind, the current Member of Parliament, once pursued a career in first-class cricket. He is the son of D. Srinivas, a three-time Congress MLA from Nizamabad.