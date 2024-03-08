Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Facts About Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP Candidate For Thiruvananthapuram

Born on May 31, 1964, in Ahmedabad to Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar and Valli Chandrasekhar, Rajeev Chandrasekhar studied electrical engineering at the Manipal Institute of Technology. He earned a master's degree in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1988.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's career began at Intel, where he played a key role in designing the i486 processor. After returning to India in 1991, he joined the BPL Group. In 1994, Mr Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile, a major telecom company. He later sold his 64% stake in BPL Communications to the Essar Group for $1.1 billion. In 2005, he established Jupiter Capital. His entrepreneurial achievements were recognised with an honorary doctorate from Visvesvaraya Technological University, Karnataka, in April 2013.

In 1991, he married Anju Chandrasekhar, the daughter of TPG Nambiar, founder of the BPL Group. They met in the late 1980s in Boston, where she was pursuing an MBA. The couple has two children.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar served as an Independent member of Rajya Sabha from April 2006 to April 2018, representing Karnataka. He was re-elected in 2018 as a BJP member. Mr Chandrasekhar is known for his active role in the digital India vision and economic reforms.