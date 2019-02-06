Yogi Adityanath's Government Got Rid Of Goons In Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Uttar Pradesh has developed a lot under the Yogi Adityanath government

BJP chief Amit Shah today said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has dramatically improved after the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government took over.

Earlier, policemen were afraid of goons, Amit Shah said in an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government, led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh has now been rid of goons and the land mafia, Amit Shah told booth-level Bharatiya Janata Party workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due by May.

Mr Shah said nobody believed him when he said the last time that the BJP will win 70 of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014. He praised party workers for making that possible.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP led by Yogi Adityanath now faces a challenge from the recently formed Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

Congress general secretary of east Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is leading the charge in the region where the Lok Sabha constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Adityanath are also located.