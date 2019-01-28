Wiil Be Improper, Unconstitutional To Present A Full Budget: Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha alleged the government would "tweak" economic figures ahead of elections. (File)

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said today it would be "entirely improper and unconstitutional" if the government presents a full budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, since he had asked for it to present an interim budget.

A strong critic of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, Mr Sinha also accused it of "dressing up" economic figures despite the country facing an "unprecedented" agrarian distress, employment not picking up and the huge non-performing asset (NPA) problem being not tackled the way it should have been.

Taking a swipe at the government over present economic conditions, he said it would now claim by "tweaking" figures ahead of the general election that "river of milk" is flowing in the country and people were never happier.

Amid speculation that the government may present a full budget on February 1, Mr Sinha said there is no precedence of an outgoing government doing so. "It would be entirely improper and unconstitutional on the part of this government to present a full budget," he said, adding that it should neither table the economy survey, which is generally presented a day before the budget is tabled, not present the Finance Bill.

The Budget session is scheduled to begin on January 31.

Interim budgets were presented in 2004, 2009 and 2014, he said and added that he had also tabled two interim budgets as finance minister.

The government is likely to claim that the Constitution does not bar it from presenting a full budget but convention is equally important, he said and asserted that the Article 116 makes provisions for presenting interim budget because this is what an outgoing dispensation should do.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, which are expected in April-May, he said the BJP would like to make it a presidential contest but opposition parties should concentrate on issue and not personalities.

This question like "who after Nehru, who after Shastri, who after Indira" is asked all the time but it has often happened that opposition parties have elected their leader after defeating the ruling alliance, he said.